[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Actress Kim Jung-hwa has expanded her café business to 14 locations in just six years, showcasing her exceptional business acumen.

Kim Jung-hwa announced on her social media on the 18th, “Our 14th café opened today.”

The photos show Kim Jung-hwa standing alongside her husband, singer You Eun-sung, in front of the newly opened location. The two are beaming as they savor the joy of opening their 14th location.

What particularly catches the eye is the remarkable pace of Kim Jung-hwa’s business expansion. In just six years since starting her café business, she has grown it to an impressive 14 locations and continues to post steady growth. She is making her mark not only through her acting but also in business, proving another of her abilities.

Earlier, in 2023, Kim Jung-hwa purchased a building in Chinatown for 1.05 billion won under the name of the café corporation she heads, and is now using it as the flagship café.

Last October, Kim Jung-hwa appeared on the YouTube channel Real Actresses, where she also personally introduced the café at the company’s headquarters. At the time, she opened up about how she got into the business: “Somehow, things turned out this way. I didn’t know the first thing about running a business.”

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.