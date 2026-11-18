[Sportschosun reporter Park Aram] Kang Seong-tae, head of Gongshin.com and known as the “God of Studying,” strongly criticized the government’s AI cheating-prevention measures announced ahead of the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT).

On the 17th, Kang Seong-tae appeared on KBS’s “Newsline W” and described the atmosphere in the education community surrounding the upcoming CSAT.

That day, when asked about the reactions of test-takers and their parents, he replied, “It’s the kind of situation where I think there might really have been a riot if this had happened in France.”

He also criticized the government for announcing its anti-cheating measures too late. Kang Seong-tae said, “These measures effectively came out not two days beforehand, but just one day before,” adding, “People are saying that even neighborhood cram schools don’t give pop quizzes like this.”

He went on to stress that the possibility of cheating using AI had been raised repeatedly for some time. “There have been warnings for years, and I was one of the people sounding them,” he said. “So many cases have already come to light in all kinds of exams, and parents and students are devastated, wondering what on earth has been done until now,” he said emphatically.

Earlier, on the 17th, two days before the CSAT, the government announced additional measures to prevent cheating using AI smart glasses, miniature cameras and other devices.

The measures included checking test-takers’ glasses during each exam session and placing stickers on every button on their clothing. The government also drew up a plan to use emergency alert messages to identify test-takers who had not turned in their electronic devices.

Kang Seong-tae, however, believed these measures alone would not be enough to completely prevent cheating with advanced equipment.

“Cheating will certainly decrease compared with before, but loopholes will still exist,” he explained. He also pointed out that it would be difficult to verify whether all electronic devices were operating based solely on whether an emergency alert message was received.

The solution Kang Seong-tae proposed was to work with companies that provide generative AI services. The idea was to restrict the relevant features so they would not provide answers even if someone photographed exam questions and entered them into AI during the CSAT.

He called this approach a “guardrail” and stressed, “There would be no need to tune the model at all.”

He also suggested that AI should be able to recognize exam questions because the fonts, question layout, format and line spacing on CSAT test papers are all standardized.

Kang Seong-tae said that when he had AI solve CSAT questions two years ago, it achieved a result close to a perfect score. He said he had been warning since then about the impact artificial intelligence could have on testing environments and the possibility of cheating. Finally, he also offered words of encouragement to test-takers ahead of the CSAT.

Kang Seong-tae expressed concern, saying, “I’ve been in the college admissions field for 20 years, but I wonder if there has ever been a CSAT this chaotic.” He also offered advice: “When everyone is confused and unable to focus on studying, if I can make up even one area where I’m lacking, the result could change.”

As advances in AI technology raise new security concerns even at CSAT test sites, controversy continues over the government’s measures, announced just before the exam.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.