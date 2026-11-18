[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Comedian Kim Hyo-jin candidly and cheerfully opened up about the crisis she faced and her regrets over the special wedding vows she personally added at the time of her wedding.

On the 18th, a video titled “Are We Really a Couple Brought Together by God?” was posted on the YouTube channel “Refresh My Soul.”

Appearing on the show that day alongside her husband, Pastor Cho Jae-man, Kim Hyo-jin candidly opened up about the hardships of her tumultuous married life.

In particular, Kim Hyo-jin drew attention with a pointed joke, saying that the wedding vows she had written to give her marriage special meaning later became a “boomerang” that came back to haunt her.

Kim Hyo-jin said, “I didn’t stop at the usual wedding vows. I wrote the predictable things, then creatively added a clause at the end: ‘Whether this person is worthy of respect or not, whether I can love this person through my own strength or even when I can’t, I will love them until the end.’”

But after they married, her husband’s business failure, frequent drinking sessions, and the burdens of child-rearing and finances piled up, bringing the couple to an extreme marital crisis. She said the wording of the vow she had written herself became reality in full and ended up holding her back.

Recalling that time, Kim Hyo-jin said, “It made me regret it and think, ‘I shouldn’t do pointless things,’” poking fun at herself and drawing laughs.

Kim Hyo-jin made her debut in 1995 as a comedian in MBC’s sixth special recruitment cohort. In 2009, she married a non-celebrity one year her junior, now a pastor, and they have two daughters.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.