Image source: Instagram of Chung Tae-young, Hyundai Card vice chairman

Image source: Instagram of Chung Tae-young, Hyundai Card vice chairman

Image source: Instagram of Chung Tae-young, Hyundai Card vice chairman

A meeting between Moon Ga-young and director Spielberg appeared on the Instagram account of Chung Tae-young, Hyundai Card vice chairman.

Moon Ga-young, who visited New York as a Hyundai Card brand ambassador, drew attention when photos of her with director Spielberg were shared on Chung Tae-young’s Instagram account.

The meeting took place in connection with this year’s Film Benefit, which New York’s Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) dedicated to director Spielberg.

Hyundai Card and MoMA have maintained a long-standing partnership in the arts and culture, and Chung Tae-young was recently appointed an honorary trustee of MoMA.

Hyundai Card also organized a special welcome event to mark the New York visit of Moon Ga-young and model Hong Tae Jun, including ads for its Pink Card and Green Card on Times Square billboards.

Moon Ga-young also posed alongside an advertisement featuring her.

Moon Ga-young will play the female lead, Heo Su-a, in tvN’s drama Whale Star: The Gyeongseong Mermaid, scheduled to air in the first half of 2027.

Reporter Sohyoung Kim compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.