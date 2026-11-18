[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Comedian Heo Kyung-hwan, whose height is reported to be 168 cm, revealed that he once seriously considered undergoing height-lengthening surgery.

On the 18th, KBS2's Problem Child in House released a preview featuring Heo Kyung-hwan and Kang Jae-jun.

In the video, Heo Kyung-hwan candidly admitted, "I once seriously looked up height-lengthening surgery." He explained why he had considered it, saying, "My girlfriend tried to stop me, but I really hated how it felt when I was the shorter one."

Heo Kyung-hwan has previously shared anecdotes on various shows about dating women taller than him, entertaining viewers with stories related to his height.

"I once dated a woman who was 178 cm tall," he said. "We didn't break up because of our height. But after we broke up, I happened to see my ex-girlfriend coming out of a subway restroom. I was too close to turn around. I was going to ask, 'Have you been well?' but she walked past without seeing me." His story drew laughs.

Heo Kyung-hwan, who has taken over the variety-show scene, also boasted, "I've filmed about five commercials this year, from ads for major conglomerates to AI commercials." He went on to reveal, "The chairman of Ottogi said he wanted to have a meal with me," surprising those around him. But since it seemed the meal with the chairman had yet to happen, he added with a wry smile, "Mr. Chairman, have you forgotten about me?"—and had everyone there laughing.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.