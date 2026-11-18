[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Sung Yu-ri, a former member of Fin.K.L, personally announced the group’s first full-group comeback in 21 years after the Supreme Court upheld the acquittal of her husband, Ahn Sung-hyun, setting in motion her full-fledged return to activities.

On the 18th, Sung Yu-ri shared a group photo shoot featuring all of Fin.K.L’s members and individual profile photos on her personal account, along with the caption, “Like a dream I’ve always hoped for ♥.”

Breaking a long hiatus with news of her comeback, Sung Yu-ri drew admiration from fans as she showed off her original fairy-like visuals and pure, peak-era beauty, unchanged from 21 years ago.

At 3 p.m. the same day, Fin.K.L (Lee Hyori, Ock Joo-hyun, Lee Jin and Sung Yu-ri) also officially opened its social media channels and unveiled group and individual profile photos.

In the released group photo, the four members perfectly pulled off two looks—black dresses and suits—and exuded an untouchable aura. Their dresses, which revealed their shoulder lines, conveyed elegant grace, while their classic suits showcased a confident, chic charisma, heralding the return of a “legendary girl group.”

Having announced the resumption of its official activities after 21 years, Fin.K.L plans to reconnect with fans through a large-scale, long-term project focused on music and performances over roughly two years, through 2028, when the group will mark its 30th debut anniversary.

Meanwhile, Sung Yu-ri married Ahn Sung-hyun, a former professional golfer, in 2017, and they have twin daughters. She had effectively put her entertainment career on hold amid her husband’s legal proceedings.

However, the situation changed when the Second Division of the Supreme Court of Korea on the 12th upheld the lower court’s acquittal of Ahn Sung-hyun, who had been indicted for fraud under the Act on the Aggravated Punishment, etc. of Specific Economic Crimes and for accepting bribes in breach of trust. With the prosecution’s appeal dismissed, Ahn was fully cleared of all legal jeopardy and allegations.

In January 2024, while the trial was underway, Sung Yu-ri said, “I sincerely pray that the truth about the unjust and difficult things our family is going through will come to light,” expressing her heartfelt anguish.

After quietly sharing her joy by liking Ahn Sung-hyun’s post immediately after his acquittal became final, Sung Yu-ri has now also made Fin.K.L’s full-group activities official, bringing a long period of endurance to an end and opening a dazzling second chapter.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.