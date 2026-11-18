[Park Aram, reporter for Sportschosun] Comedian Park Sung-kwang's wife, Lee Sol-i, recalled her time as an office worker and shared a glimpse of her life today.

On the 17th, Lee Sol-i shared an update on her life along with photos she took before heading out, posting them to her personal account.

In the released photos, Lee Sol-i wears a gray jacket paired with a black hat and tall boots. She completed the sophisticated look with a bag. Her outfit, which offered a glimpse of her usual fashion sense, caught people's eye.

In particular, Lee Sol-i reflected on her former working life, writing, “I wonder how I managed to get up at five and get to work by 7:30 for 10 years.” She added that she even gave up on makeup that day because she overslept, making people laugh.

Another photo showed a tumbler inside a car. Lee Sol-i shared a glimpse of her daily life, adding the caption, “Heading to work with my tumbler again today!” The car in the photo was a Porsche model, reportedly purchased for more than 100 million won, which caught people's attention.

Lee Sol-i previously worked in sales for a pharmaceutical company, but after resigning, she became an influencer and continues to work in that field.

Lee Sol-i married comedian Park Sung-kwang in 2020. The two appeared together on the SBS variety show Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny, sharing their married life and becoming familiar faces to viewers.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.