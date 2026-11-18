[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actress Jeon Do-yeon has begun communicating directly with fans after opening her first personal social media account in 19 years, following her earlier days running a mini-homepage.

On the afternoon of the 18th (Korea time), Jeon Do-yeon opened a new personal social media account and uploaded several photos showing what she had been up to, along with the brief caption, “Governors Awards, ‘Love Is Possible.’”

In her first public post, Jeon Do-yeon immediately commanded attention with a bold, sophisticated all-black look that made it hard to believe she was 53 years old.

Pairing a neat black jacket with short bottoms and black stockings, she fully showed off her long, shapely legs and perfectly pulled off a “daring mini look.”

She completed the look with a sleek, slicked-back ponytail that clearly revealed her forehead and high heels featuring eye-catching jeweled embellishments, exuding both the unmistakable charisma of the “Queen of Cannes” and an elegant air.

She gazed at the camera against a city nightscape bathed in twilight, radiating the aura of a fashion editorial, and also showed her distinctive presence indoors with relaxed, natural poses.

It has been 19 years since Jeon Do-yeon opened a personal online space, following the buzz she generated in 2007 by sharing glimpses of her unassuming daily life through a mini-homepage.

Since she had not maintained a personal social media account for a long time outside of her work on projects, news of the new account has been met with an outpouring of excitement and warm welcomes from fans.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.