Image source: IU’s official YouTube channel

[Sportschosun reporter Sohyoung Kim] On the 18th, one day before the 2027 College Scholastic Ability Test, singer IU and group TWS sent messages of encouragement to test-takers. In particular, mindful that their respective fandoms, Uaena and 42 (Sai), might include test-takers, they offered special words of encouragement, expressing their affection.

IU posted a video of encouragement on her official YouTube channel and expressed concern for the test-takers’ health and condition. She said she had caught a cold, but that it was okay if she had caught it on their behalf. She also said, “I’ll be nervous for you tomorrow, so don’t be nervous, my Uaena. Sit up straight and take three deep breaths, and there’s nothing you can’t do.” She added, “If you keep your wits about you, there’s a way to make it out alive even in a tiger’s den,” and encouraged them, saying, “It’s okay to have a few regrets. Still, I hope you do well and come back without regrets.”

Image source: TWS’s official YouTube channel

TWS also took to its official channel to encourage test-takers. In particular, the group sent a witty message to its fandom, 42: “We hope you can throw nothing but correct answers at this year’s CSAT.” They added, “When you get tired, we hope you’ll call our names, find the strength to keep going, and come back having made it a day without regrets,” and said, “We’re cheering you on, hoping you’ll trust yourselves in the face of an important choice and be able to say, ‘WE UP.’” The group offered fans special encouragement by drawing on the title track “Call My Name” and B-side “WE UP” from its recently released second single album.

Meanwhile, the 2027 College Scholastic Ability Test will be held at test sites nationwide on the 19th. Test-takers must enter their designated examination rooms by 8:10 a.m. and bring their admission tickets and valid photo IDs. Electronic devices, including mobile phones and smartwatches, are prohibited. They must also check any changes announced by the Ministry of Education before the exam, including the rules on bringing personal writing instruments.

Reporter Sohyoung Kim compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.