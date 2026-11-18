[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Singer Rain revealed that he has fatty liver.

On the 18th, the team behind SBS’s Whenever Possible released a teaser video on its official channel titled, “Yoo Jae-suk × Yoo Yeon-seok Join Powerhouse Duo Rain × Kim Jae-wook for a Dynamic Game ♨.” In the video, singer Rain and actor Kim Jae-wook appeared as guests and shared an enjoyable rapport with Yoo Jae-suk and Yoo Yeon-seok.

As soon as Rain, with whom he is on friendly terms, appeared in a leather jacket, Yoo Jae-suk made a playful joke. Looking him up and down, he teased, “What kind of belly-button jacket are you wearing?” making everyone burst into laughter. Their easygoing, back-and-forth banter got laughs from the start.

Then Rain cautiously began, “I’m not sure if I should say this, but...” Yoo Jae-suk cut him off as if he had been waiting for it: “Then don’t.” His cheeky response, shutting Rain down before he could even get anything out, drew roars of laughter.

The video also revealed Rain’s unexpected health confession. When Rain, at a café, asked the owner, “Could I have a little more cream...,” Yoo Jae-suk immediately teased him, “Don’t you have fatty liver?” It was an unexpected jab at Rain, who is known for his toned physique and rigorous self-discipline.

Rather than looking flustered, Rain readily admitted, “This is why I have fatty liver,” adding to the laughter. Yoo Jae-suk’s unrestrained teasing and Rain’s calm response made their close friendship unmistakable.

Afterward, they moved to a training facility to work out. Yoo Jae-suk repeatedly urged Rain to exercise and pushed him hard, until Rain finally protested, “I feel like you’re only being tough on me.”

Viewers can see their playful back-and-forth when the show airs on the 24th.

Rain previously made headlines last year when he revealed that he had been diagnosed with hyperlipidemia. Recalling how his doctor had advised him to exercise, he said, “The doctor told me to work out. I said, ‘How can I do any more than I already do?’ and he told me to do cardio,” drawing laughs.

Rain, who has long projected a healthy image through intense workouts and consistent self-discipline, is drawing attention after mentioning that he has fatty liver as well as a hyperlipidemia diagnosis. Viewers are also looking forward to the witty banter and special workout chemistry between Yoo Jae-suk and Rain.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.