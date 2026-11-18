[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim So-hee] Actress Lee Se-young candidly addressed her insecurities about her appearance and rumors that she had undergone plastic surgery on her nose.

Episode 11 of Tcast Company, Limited (t.cast)’s E Channel show ‘Be Happy with Heo Kyung-hwan’s Catchphrases’ aired on the 18th, with actress Lee Se-young appearing as a guest and sharing a lively conversation with Heo Kyung-hwan.

That day, Heo Kyung-hwan brought up the subject of appearance, asking Lee Se-young, “Is there anything about your looks that you feel insecure about?” Lee replied, “I’m 160.3 cm. I guess people think, ‘If you’re 155 cm, you say you’re 160 cm.’” She revealed her actual height, but people don’t readily believe her.

Heo Kyung-hwan sympathized, too, admitting, “I’m 170.3 cm, but nobody believes me either,” which made people laugh. The two unexpectedly found common ground in how people around them doubt their actual heights.

Heo then teasingly asked about Lee Se-young’s height, “If you’re 160.3 cm, does that mean you’re 158 cm?” Lee explained, “If I stand like this (slouched), I’m 5 cm shorter. If I straighten up, I’m 160.3 cm.”

Heo then turned the question around and asked Lee Se-young, “What’s your prettiest feature?” Without hesitation, she replied, “My nose.” Heo asked, “Is it your real nose?” revealing his curiosity about whether she had undergone plastic surgery.

Lee Se-young said, “Yes. It’s like a mix of my mom and dad,” and added, “I’ve often been mistaken for having had a nose job ever since I was a child actress.” She explained that her defined features had led to suspicions of nose surgery since childhood. Her candid, lighthearted response to misunderstandings about her appearance caught people’s attention.

A photo of Lee Se-young from 20 years ago was then shown on screen, catching viewers’ attention. Seeing how youthful she looked at 14, Heo Kyung-hwan exclaimed, “You’re so pretty. Have you been freeze-dried for 20 years?”

Meanwhile, Lee Se-young, who was born in 1992, made her debut in 1997 in the SBS drama ‘River of Brothers’ and marks the 29th anniversary of her debut this year. In the past, Lee Se-eun drew attention when she said on a variety show, “My parents had me make my debut when I was six because they thought that if my face were recognizable, it might be easier to get eyewitness testimony if I were kidnapped.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.