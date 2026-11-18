[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Jang Young-ran got choked up outside the Korean medicine hospital her husband, Han Chang, used to run as she recalled the hardships of opening it.

On the 18th, a video titled “Blood Doesn’t Lie! Jang Young-ran Surprised as the Family of Lee Seok-ro PD, the School’s Top-Ranked Student, Is Revealed for the First Time (+ Housewarming, Parenting Diary)” was posted on the YouTube channel Class A Jang Young-ran.

Jang Young-ran met the production crew outside a hospital in Mapo that day and said, “Why did you call me here? I got choked up,” adding, “This used to be my husband’s Korean medicine hospital.”

She continued, “Some people sometimes say it ‘closed down’ or ‘went completely bust,’ but that’s not what happened. Let me set the record straight: it was transferred.” She explained, “I was also really busy at the time.”

Jang Young-ran also recalled how she went out of her way to promote the hospital. “Even now, I get choked up and tearful. We needed to get the word out about the hospital, so I handed out flyers in the winter, but you can’t just scatter them around—that’s illegal. So I spoke to the security guards at the nearby apartment buildings, got all the necessary stamps of approval, and went around the complex putting up flyers legally,” she said, adding, “It was so hard. I really almost got divorced several times.”

When the production crew said to Jang Young-ran, who was looking wistfully at the old hospital, “The hospital there now must be good at treating spinal conditions,” she snapped back, “I don’t know. My husband is better at treating the spine,” drawing laughter.

Meanwhile, Jang Young-ran’s husband, Han Chang, revealed that he opened a Korean medicine hospital measuring in the 400-pyeong range in 2021, but transferred it in August last year.

At the time, Jang Young-ran said, “He transferred and sold the hospital,” adding, “I feel sorry, thinking he gave up his own dream so that Jang Young-ran could do even better.”

Jang Young-ran said there had been serious conflict between the couple while they ran the hospital. “We fought so much,” she said. “Since my husband stopped running the hospital, there’s been nothing to fight about. In the end, he embraced me with greater generosity.” She expressed both her regret and gratitude toward her husband.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.