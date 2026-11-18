Photo courtesy of Big Hit Music

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Will the Hallyu ban be lifted?

President Lee Jae Myung and Chinese President Xi Jinping officially announced the conclusion of follow-up negotiations on services and investment under the Korea-China Free Trade Agreement (FTA). Industry attention has focused on whether this will also bring progress on the issue of China's Hallyu ban.

China imposed the Hallyu ban in 2016, following the decision to deploy Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) for U.S. Forces Korea. Although China never officially announced that it was enforcing the ban, it issued secret and forceful directives to domestic broadcasters, entertainment agencies and platforms, resulting in a complete ban on Korean entertainers appearing on Chinese television or being hired as advertising models. Imports and broadcasts of K-pop concerts, films and TV dramas were also blocked.

Even BTS, a global superstar recognized worldwide, could not hold its “Arirang” tour in China. Member Suga also expressed his disappointment, saying, “There is no way for singers who are South Korean nationals to perform in China.”

The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism say that, under the deal, content from South Korea such as online games and films will receive “most-favored-nation treatment” in China’s pre-screening process going forward. This policy guarantees treatment no less favorable than that given to third countries, and the two sides agreed to apply the principle of non-discrimination to content pre-screening as well.

The scope of joint content production will also expand. Co-productions between South Korea and China, previously limited to films, will now include dramas, animation, variety shows and documentaries, potentially creating more opportunities for joint ventures between South Korean production companies and Chinese firms.

The deal is indeed set to benefit the content sector, including films and dramas, but it is difficult to conclude that the Hallyu ban will be lifted in full right away or that the K-pop market will open up.

The most-favored-nation treatment and non-discrimination principle for pre-screening promised by China mean only that it will not treat South Korean content less favorably than content from third countries such as the United States and Japan; they do not mean “automatic approval.” In the end, content will still have to pass China’s strict review system.

The agreement also does not explicitly include a provision to resume commercial performances by South Korean singers. Since the Hallyu ban was imposed, commercial K-pop performances in mainland China have been strictly prohibited, leaving Hong Kong, Macau and other places as the only venues. Even when performances were held, the appearance of singers who were Chinese nationals or nationals of other countries was permitted in some cases, while South Korean singers were in principle unable to perform.

In other words, this agreement is merely a starting point for cultural exchanges between the two countries; whether it will open the door to K-pop remains uncertain. Industry insiders broadly agree that the situation needs to be watched closely, including how practical administrative procedures such as approval for in-person performances and visa issuance unfold, whether provincial authorities will grant approval, and whether events can be held freely without intervention by public security authorities or others.

One issue remains. Even if Korean Wave entertainers are allowed to perform in China, political issues could still get in the way. If they do not support the “One China” principle and support independence for Taiwan or Hong Kong, their performances in China will inevitably be blocked.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.