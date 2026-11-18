[Sportschosun Reporter supremez] Lee Kyung-sil said she was shocked by a remark from her daughter, Son Su-a, and began cooking in earnest.

On the 18th, a video titled “Mom’s True Feelings Over Four Years, Which I Didn’t Know Because of Hurtful Words” was posted on the YouTube channel “Our Mom Lee Kyung-sil.”

While cooking with her mother, Lee Kyung-sil, Son Su-a began, “Yesterday, while I was talking with Minjeong, she asked, ‘Do you know why Senior Kyung-sil started cooking?’”

She continued, “I answered that Mom started cooking when Grandma moved to Gunsan while Mom was taking a break from work, but she said that wasn’t it.”

Lee Kyung-sil then revealed that the real reason she started cooking was something her daughter had said. She recalled, “When you were with your friends, they would all say, ‘I want to eat the food my mom makes,’ but didn’t you tell me you had no dishes your mom made?”

She continued, “That was a huge shock to me. I thought, ‘I don’t have any dishes I make?’ and started cooking more.”

Son Su-a, hearing her mother’s true feelings for the first time, said with a surprised expression, “That’s the first time I’ve heard this.”

Lee Kyung-sil said proudly, “That’s why I sometimes ask, ‘You do have some of Mom’s cooking, right?’ Then you mention dishes like braised short ribs or cold noodles. You used to say there weren’t any, didn’t you?”

Son Su-a recalled kimchi stew as the first dish her mother had made for her. “I remember going to a ski resort when I was little, and Mom made kimchi stew for me,” she said, reminiscing.

Son Su-a asked, “I think Mom and I went to a ski resort once. Do you remember?” But Lee Kyung-sil, looking nonchalant, couldn’t remember it at all, prompting laughter.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.