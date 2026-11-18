[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Singer Lee Hyori showed off her toned physique and perfect proportions, befitting a yoga studio director, and flaunted her unchanged sex appeal.

On the 18th, Lee Hyori posted two short videos on her social media without much explanation.

In the videos, Lee Hyori captured attention as she appeared in a black dress that hugged her figure. She completed the look with a wet hairstyle featuring natural waves, creating an atmosphere that was both chic and alluring. Even without elaborate poses or staging, she radiated her distinctive aura and showed off her unique presence.

In particular, Lee Hyori drew admiration by showing off a toned figure that made it hard to believe she was 47. Her smooth silhouette, without a hint of excess fat, caught the eye, as did her curves and volume. Fans have continued to react enthusiastically to her appearance, which recalls the days when she was called an 'original sexy icon.'

As Lee Hyori has long taken care of her body and mind through yoga, her healthy-looking figure also drew attention. She has recently been running a yoga studio and continuing her practice, while connecting with the public by showing a side of her everyday life that differs from her glamorous image as a star onstage.

Meanwhile, Lee Hyori also drew attention that day by releasing new profile photos taken with the other members of Fin.K.L. The group, which debuted in 1998, has officially announced that it will resume activities as a full group ahead of its 30th anniversary in 2028.

Over roughly the next two years, Fin.K.L plans to present a variety of projects, including new music and performances, as well as documentaries, variety shows and exhibitions. With the four members, who have each remained active in their own fields for a long time, coming together again, fans are looking forward to and showing keen interest in Fin.K.L's 30th-anniversary project.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.