[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Actress Chae Jung-an, whose profile lists her height as 172 cm and weight as 48 kg, revealed how she has maintained her unchanged figure for 19 years.

A video titled “Find the Pro Fantasizer: Unleashing Secretly Kept Fantasies! Subscribers’ Imagination Theater” was released on the YouTube channel VIVO TV on the 18th.

In the video, Song Eun-i and Kim Sook called Chae Jung-an and asked how she maintained her figure. Chae, who has long drawn attention for her distinctive figure and fashion sense, candidly shared her personal approach to staying in shape.

Chae first stated her conviction that a figure completes an outfit, saying, “The body is the foundation.” Song Eun-i then asked, “Your weight is the same as when you played Han Yoo-joo, right?” referring to the character Chae played in the 2007 MBC drama Coffee Prince.

A full 19 years have passed, but Chae’s figure has remained much the same. “I’m about 2–3 kg heavier, partly because of age-related weight gain, but also because I’ve gained muscle,” she explained. Although she weighs a little more than she did in the past, the increase in muscle mass means she is actually maintaining a healthy body. Song Eun-i, hearing this, could not hide her amazement, saying, “That’s incredible.”

When Song Eun-i then asked, “How do you maintain your figure?” Chae began by sharing her eating habits. “I really love food, but I eat several small portions. I also eat meals, but I don’t have dessert,” she said. Rather than completely denying herself the foods she likes, she explained, she manages her figure by controlling how much and how often she eats.

She also had her own rule when drinking. Chae said, “Even when I drink alcohol, I don’t eat anything with it.” When Kim Sook responded, “I don’t drink, but I eat the food,” Chae shared her unusual drinking habit, making them laugh.

“Listen to music while you drink. If I liked the music, I danced while drinking,” she explained. “The next day, I went to church and clapped my hands. It kept burning calories.” Chae’s witty explanation that she increased her activity by listening to music and dancing even when out drinking made both women burst out laughing.

She also considered her eating habits important. Chae said, “I also eat slowly and take enzymes when I have a meal.” She consistently combined this with strength training. In particular, she said she worked on her lower-body strength through ballet.

“I do ballet for strength training. My calves were slim, but they had no muscle. When I started ballet, I developed muscles in my calves. I used to try to get rid of them, but now my calf muscles are an asset. You have to build up your lower body, hips and calves like retirement savings,” she emphasized.

She is already in her sixth year of ballet. Chae surprised listeners when she said, “If I set my mind to it, I exercise for an hour and a half, do ballet for two and a half hours, and walk my dog. There are days when I do three hours, but I think I average two hours.” Rather than focusing simply on losing weight, she is concentrating on building muscle through consistent exercise and creating a firm, toned body.

That does not mean she restricts her diet too strictly. Chae said that for food to have with alcohol, she eats “fried eggs, and sometimes processed meat like sausage.” Ramen, in particular, caught people’s attention as an unexpected food. Even while adjusting her diet to manage her figure, she does not give up her favorite ramen.

Chae said, “I like ramen. Since I want to slurp it up, I add bean sprouts. If I eat it with homemade soybean paste, it satisfies me to some extent.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.