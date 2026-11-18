[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Singer Seo In-young said she and her fiancé split the cost of their newlywed home 50-50 ahead of her remarriage.

A video titled “Find the Pro Delusionist: Unleash the Fantasies You’ve Secretly Kept! Subscribers’ Imagination Theater” was posted on the YouTube channel “Seo In-young’s Gaegwacheonseon” on the 18th.

In the video, Seo In-young was handed a credit card with no spending limit by the production team. At first, she couldn’t believe she could shop without limits, but when she received an actual corporate card, she couldn’t hide her delight.

“I wonder how long it’s been since I last saw one, after Dad cut off my credit card,” she said, expressing her happiness. Seo In-young, who said she currently uses a debit card, revealed that her parents receive a text message every time she makes a payment, eliciting laughter.

But her excitement was short-lived: the production team revealed strict conditions for using the unlimited card. She had just three hours and had to pay in person at the store, with only one of each item allowed. She could use the card only at stores where filming was permitted. There was even a rule that if she failed to spend 10 million won within the time limit, she would have to pay for the entire purchase again with her personal card.

Seo In-young headed straight to Cheongdam, Seoul. She drew attention by making a specific plan to buy items for her newlywed home. She showed off her extravagant shopping spree, buying one item after another, from lighting in the 3-million-won range to a coat worth 14 million won, as well as a ring and bags in the 5-million-won range. She spent a total of 28.12 million won in just 27 minutes.

After spending a huge amount, Seo In-young said, “I should go to church and repent,” but couldn’t hide her happy smile at the satisfaction of finishing her shopping.

But the joy of shopping was short-lived. While having a meal with the production team, Seo In-young opened up about her true feelings over her overspending. She said she felt guilty about spending so much and surprised them by declaring that she would donate an amount equal to what she had spent shopping.

Seo In-young later revealed that her father, who controls the family finances, had harshly scolded her over her extravagant spending. She explained what happened at the time: “I asked Dad to give me as much money as I’d spent. I said I would donate it. He went off on me, telling me to know my place. He said, ‘You should spend within your means.’”

She also spoke about the newlywed home she secured ahead of her remarriage. Seo In-young said, “Didn’t I split the cost of the home 50-50 with my boyfriend? Even that was hard to manage. So I just asked Dad to give me the money.”

In the end, her father’s pointed advice led Seo In-young to reflect on her spending. She confessed, “He told me I still hadn’t come to my senses. Dad was right, and I hated myself so much. So I returned the coat.” Seo In-young did return the coat, which was worth 14 million won, and said she also adjusted the donation she had initially planned, ultimately donating 20 million won.

Finally, Seo In-young said, “I’m sorry. I’ll work hard to save money again and do lots of good,” expressing her intention to continue doing good deeds.

Meanwhile, Seo In-young married a businessman in 2023, but the marriage ended after just over a year. Last June, she announced that she would remarry Choi Ji-hoon, CEO of content creative company NP, who is six years her senior. Her new home is on the floor above her current apartment in Namyangju, Gyeonggi Province.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.