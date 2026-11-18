[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Actress Hong Yeo-jin opened up about the pain she experienced while battling breast cancer and the aftereffects that have continued even after surgery.

On the 18th, actress Hong Yeo-jin shared the lively daily life she has regained since her battle with breast cancer on TV Chosun’s “Perfect Life.”

That day, Hong Yeo-jin said, “My biggest health concern is cancer,” and recalled being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005 at the age of 47.

During a breast cancer special, a breast cancer self-exam was conducted. At the time, a walnut-sized lump was found in her left breast, and tests revealed a 7-cm cancer.

Hong Yeo-jin explained, “Back then, I was scared, thinking I would die from cancer,” and added, “After a biopsy, I had surgery to remove a 7-cm cancer in my left breast and 16 lymph nodes.”

Hong Yeo-jin said she went on to endure four rounds of chemotherapy and 28 radiation treatments. She also shared a photo from the time she was undergoing radiation therapy, saying, “I still don’t sweat around the site of my breast cancer surgery. All the sweat glands died after radiation therapy.” She added, “It was like the pain of putting my chest into a microwave and taking it out. It felt like my flesh was burning,” and said, “It still throbs on rainy days,” deepening the poignancy of her account.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.