[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yun-seon] Hwang Shin-hye revealed that her last relationship was 10 years ago.

The episode of KBS 1TV’s Hwang Shin-hye’s Let’s Live Together that aired on the 18th featured Shin Gye-sook and Yang Jung-ah stepping up to help Hwang Shin-hye find love.

That day, Shin Gye-sook and Yang Jung-ah suggested setting Hwang Shin-hye up on a blind date as she got caught up in the excitement of watching various dating shows. Hwang initially refused, but as the two continued to encourage her, she showed a quiet sense of anticipation.

When asked about her ideal type, Hwang Shin-hye replied, “I prefer a bear-like look. They seem easy to be around and have a good impression, so my attention was drawn to people like that.” She added, “Actually, the reason I lost interest in dating was that whenever I thought someone seemed decent, they were already taken. Seeing that, I gradually found myself giving up without even realizing it.”

Later, Hwang Shin-hye met the country’s first matchmaking manager and spoke about her past relationships and dating style. Asked when her last relationship was, she said, “I think it was more than 10 years ago. We dated for about a year at the time.”

Asked if there was anything a partner could do that she could not forgive, she said, “I can’t forgive lying. A white lie is fine, but I can’t accept something that makes me feel betrayed.” She continued, “Still, I give people three chances. Usually, someone who has lied once goes all the way to three strikes. I don’t think there are many people who lie just once and then never do it again.”

As for the kind of work she prefers, she said, “I’d like someone with a job that gives them freedom,” but firmly added, “I don’t like entertainers in the same industry. I’m not attracted to people in my line of work.”

Asked whether she would be okay with a partner who had minor children, she said, “That doesn’t matter to me.” She was candid about financial means, saying, “I don’t have any particular criteria, but it is something I consider.”

Hwang Shin-hye married for the first time in 1987 but divorced about nine months later. In 1998, she remarried a businessman three years her junior and had a daughter, Lee Jin-yi, but ended her second marriage in 2005.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.