[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Yoon Jong Shin and Jeon Mi-ra’s 17-year-old daughter, Yoon Ra-im, has drawn attention with a recent update showing how much she has grown.

On the 18th, a photo was posted on Yoon Ra-im’s social media account with the brief caption “11/17/2026.”

The photo shows Ra-im, now 17, after a remarkable growth spurt, and has caught viewers’ attention. Wearing a glamorous dress, she showed off her tall, slender 170 cm frame, seemingly having inherited her mother Jeon Mi-ra’s genes. Her bright smile and noticeably more mature air made it all the more striking just how much she has grown.

Earlier, her mother Jeon Mi-ra also shared a post showing Ra-im singing on her social media account on the 1st, writing, “I didn’t understand its meaning or how it felt, but when did you grow up so much that you’re singing that song? I hope you grow strong in both body and mind and soar freely.” In the process, Ra-im impressed viewers with a voice strikingly like her father Yoon Jong Shin’s and her exceptional singing skills.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.