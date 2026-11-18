[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Former soccer player Lee Dong-gook drew attention after proudly sharing the exceptional academic achievements of his daughter, Lee Jae-si, who attends a world-renowned fashion school.

On the episode of tvN STORY’s “My Child’s Romance 3” (hereafter “My Child’s Romance 3”) that aired on the 18th, Lee Jae-si, one of Lee Dong-gook’s twin daughters, joined the show as a new “female wildcard contestant,” drawing interest.

That day, Lee Jae-si shared an update on her life as a student at a fashion school with a world-renowned reputation. “I’m currently studying at FIT. Its main campus is in New York, and I wanted to go into business, so I chose the fashion business major,” she explained.

FIT, where Lee Jae-si is studying, is a specialized fashion education institution located in Manhattan, New York, in the United States, and has earned a worldwide reputation in fashion, design and business. It is particularly well known for its specialized education across the fashion industry and its practice-oriented curriculum.

As he listened to his daughter, her father, Lee Dong-gook, looked pleased and shared her academic achievements himself. “When she first completed two years of study in Korea, she was awarded a degree with the highest honors. I understand that she also did some modeling for a while while studying fashion business,” he said proudly.

The cast members were impressed by Lee Jae-si’s experience balancing her studies with modeling. Kim Sung-joo, listening to the story, exclaimed, “Jae-si has it all, even the vibe,” while Choi Dae-cheol also reacted, “Jae-si, you’re in. Great,” making everyone laugh. Lee Dong-gook’s heartfelt pride in his daughter made the atmosphere on set even warmer.

Lee Jae-si later spoke candidly about her personality and appeal. “I think being honest and not putting on airs is my charm. I may not look it, but I’m kind of a Teto type, and I enjoy going to PC gaming cafés. I play shooting games and various other games,” she said. She added proudly, “I’m the simple type: I don’t take things to heart, and even if something upsets me, I forget about it the next day.”

Meanwhile, Lee Jae-si is Lee Dong-gook’s eldest daughter and is studying at FIT (the Fashion Institute of Technology), a prestigious U.S. fashion school.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.