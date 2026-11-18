[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Shim Hyung-tak and his son Haru had the good fortune of being appointed together as ambassadors for international exchange in Yamanashi, Japan.

The episode of KBS 2TV's The Return of Superman that aired on the 18th showed Shim Hyung-tak's son Haru spending special time with his maternal grandfather in the hometown of his mother, Saya.

That day, Shim Hyung-tak visited Yamanashi, his wife Saya's hometown, with Haru. He said, “There is a very important reason I came to Yamanashi. Haru and I have been appointed ambassadors for international exchange in Yamanashi.”

Shim Hyung-tak and Haru visited the Yamanashi Prefectural Government Office dressed in smart suits. Haru, who became the youngest ambassador, received a warm welcome from the moment he arrived at the prefectural office, demonstrating his exceptional popularity even in Japan.

Shim Hyung-tak said, “I attach great significance to the fact that a father and son are serving together as ambassadors,” and added, “My father-in-law is really proud. Saya is proud too, since her son and husband are serving as ambassadors for her hometown.” He was clearly pleased.

The two later visited the maternal grandfather's noodle factory, which boasts a 120-year history. Seeing Haru look around the factory with a solemn expression, his grandfather voiced his hopes, saying, “If Haru carries on the family business, it could last for 200 years.”

The maternal grandfather even prepared a meal himself for his son-in-law and grandson, who had come from Korea. Shim Hyung-tak said, “He had said he had never cooked before, but I was really touched to see him cooking for Haru and me.”

Haru slurped up the noodles his maternal grandfather had made, showing off noodle-slurping skills at “vacuum cleaner” level. His grandfather smiled contentedly as he watched his grandson enjoy the meal.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.