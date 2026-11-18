[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Singer Mina personally dismissed rumors that she and her husband, Ryu Phillip, were divorcing, showing off their enduring affection as a couple.

On the 18th, Mina shared an update on social media along with a post saying, “My husband has returned safely after two months and a week, and we’re doing well.”

Mina went on to say firmly, “Whenever Mr. Phillip does a livestream, lots of people leave comments saying, ‘You did well to get divorced.’ Please don’t misunderstand. We are not divorced.”

Mina also shared a glimpse of herself and Ryu Phillip doing a heart challenge together. The two were together in a relaxed setting, their faces beaming with bright smiles, drawing attention.

Ryu Phillip previously drew attention when he revealed last September that he was living apart from his wife, Mina, in Atlanta, Georgia, in the United States, in a video on the YouTube channel 'FeelMe Couple'.

At the time, Ryu Phillip said, “I’ve been under a lot of stress recently. I came to the U.S. suddenly because of concerns about an uncertain future,” and added, “I feel so sorry to my wife,” expressing his remorse toward Mina. The sudden move to the U.S. and their prolonged separation fueled rumors of divorce, but Mina put the unnecessary speculation to rest by personally denying the rumors and sharing the news that her husband had returned to Korea.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.