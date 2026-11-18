[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Actor Choi Su-rin’s son Lee Seung-hoon made a splash when he appeared on “My Child’s Love 3” as a new male housemate and “catfish” contestant. Standing a striking 185 cm tall, he also made a strong first impression with his outspoken views on dating and confident, witty banter.

The episode of the tvN STORY and E Channel variety show “My Child’s Love 3” aired on the 18th and showed Lee Seung-hoon joining as a “catfish” contestant, following Lee Jae-si, daughter of Lee Dong-gook.

While Lee Jae-si was talking with the male cast members that day, a message reached the female cast members who had stayed at the house saying that a new male housemate would be arriving. The news of the unexpected arrival drew the women’s attention.

It was actor Choi Su-rin’s son. Choi spoke affectionately about his personality, introducing him as “a really cheerful person who’s funny even among his friends.”

Lee Seung-hoon’s profile, revealed later, also drew interest. He stands an impressive 185 cm tall. The fathers of the cast members exclaimed in admiration, unable to hide their surprise at his height and handsome looks.

Lee Seung-hoon also spoke openly about his major and hobbies. “I’m currently majoring in computer science. It’s a department where you learn coding, web development, and computer technology,” he explained. He added, “My main hobbies are composing music and DJing,” and revealed, “I played piano for about 12 years, starting when I was six, and now I’ve switched to composing.” He showed his versatility, studying computer science while also enjoying making music.

More than anything, Lee Seung-hoon’s candid and confident views on dating caught the cast’s attention. Asked whether he was popular with the opposite sex, he replied, “I don’t think I’m unpopular,” displaying confidence.

He gave an even more forthright answer when asked whether he had ever had an unrequited crush. “I’ve never really had one. In the end, we always end up dating, don’t we?” Lee Seung-hoon said, causing a stir in the studio. He explained that when he likes someone, he’s the type to express his feelings openly.

As for his ideal type, he said, “I’m attracted to people with high self-esteem who are positive.” Lee Seung-hoon didn’t hesitate when asked what he would do if someone he liked came along. “Why should a man wait? You have to go for it,” he replied, hinting at an assertive approach to dating. Despite his relaxed appearance, he showed that when it comes to love, he’s more direct than anyone, raising expectations.

Finally, Lee Seung-hoon said of his strengths, “I think my strength is my laid-back personality. I’m not nervous about coming in as the catfish,” adding, “As the catfish, I’m going to shake things up.” He made the bold declaration with confidence.

Attention is focused on what kind of relationships Lee Seung-hoon will form with the existing cast members as a new male housemate, and how his arrival will change the romantic dynamics.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.