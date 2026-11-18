[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Singer Chaeyeon was shocked after checking her IQ and grades in her high school records.

On the 18th, a video titled “(Former) Jin-suk (Current) Chaeyeon: In Search of Jin-suk” was posted on the YouTube channel “2005 Chaeyeon.”

That day, Chaeyeon visited her high school 30 years after graduating. She explained, “I need to get a certificate of graduation, but I can’t because I changed my name. I have to go in person, so I’m taking a copy of my resident registration record to the school.”

Asked what kind of student she had been, she replied, “The way I remember myself and the way my friends remember me are very different. I thought I was introverted and quiet, but my friends said I used to go around acting really cocky,” eliciting laughter.

After getting her school records issued, Chaeyeon glanced through them and said, “I think I’d have been better off not looking,” her expression turning rueful.

Speaking about her class roll numbers as a student, she said, “They were 35, 45, and 36. I think they assigned them in order of height, but I wasn’t that tall.” She added, “I was always standing on tiptoe. I preferred having a number toward the end, but 45 was a bit much.”

Chaeyeon was surprised to learn that her IQ had been 105. “Was my IQ this low?” she said. As for her grades, she candidly admitted, “There were grades of excellent, good, average, poor, and very poor, but I mostly got poor and very poor.” She sighed, “Was I really this bad at studying?”

When the production staff asked about her class ranking, Chaeyeon replied, “It’s similar to the class numbers I mentioned earlier. There’s not much difference,” making them laugh.

Asked how she felt about seeing her school records, Chaeyeon said, “It’s a shame. I expected more from Jin-suk.” She confessed, “What’s disappointing is that I didn’t think I’d studied so little, but I feel like it’s gradually starting to show in my life.” She added, “So I’d like to take an intelligence test again at least once.”

Asked what she would change if she could go back in time—her graduation photo or her grades—she replied, “If I were going to become an entertainer, I think I’d change my graduation photo; otherwise, I’d want to study a little harder.” She offered some practical advice: “You may not want to study either, but if you think about 30 years from now, try to get excellent, good, or average grades rather than poor or very poor ones.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.