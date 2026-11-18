[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] KAIST professor and neuroscientist Jaeseung Jeong revealed how university exams have changed with the advent of artificial intelligence (AI).

Neuroscientist Jaeseung Jeong appeared on tvN's You Quiz on the Block, which aired on the 18th.

Yoo Jae-suk asked Jaeseung Jeong, "These days, cheating with AI glasses has been caught at exam sites. You must have a lot to think about when setting exam questions."

Jaeseung Jeong explained, "When I first became a professor, I said, 'I’m going to provide creative education,' and gave students questions with 24 hours to answer. I told them they could consult anything they wanted and to email me their answers by the following night."

He continued, "I tried asking AI the questions I had given students, and it came up with answers worthy of an A. So I couldn't give them questions like that anymore." He said, "I had been telling other people to prepare well for the age of AI, but for the past three years I’ve told students, 'No open-book exams—come to the classroom.'" He explained that he had no choice but to go back to analog methods. Jaeseung Jeong added, "It's like going back 25 years. This isn't why I became a professor," expressing his dismay.

Jaeseung Jeong added, "Last year, I created a new assessment system. I said, 'If we're going back to the past, let's not go back 25 years; let's go back 2,500 years.' I turned the Socratic method into AI."

He explained, "You can't trust what people write, can you? They can get help from AI, so you ask them directly and listen to what they say. If you talk for two or three hours and understand what's in their heads, you can give them a very fair grade."

Yoo Jae-suk asked, "Do you talk with each student for two or three hours?" Jaeseung Jeong replied, "That wouldn't be possible, would it? We're creating an AI Jaeseung. When a student turns on a computer, I appear on the screen. The student talks with AI Jaeseung, and Socratest is a system that records all of those conversations, has AI evaluate them, and even assigns grades."

He added, "People don't trust what others write. I think oral interviews and oral exams will become commonplace," and said, "Students aren't particularly happy about it."

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.