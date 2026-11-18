[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Kim Young-sam, a dentist who used to be a comedian, praised the exceptional character of his senior and the “nation’s MC,” Yoo Jae-suk.

On the 18th, Kim Young-sam shared a heartwarming anecdote on social media, posting a photo he took with Yoo Jae-suk.

That day, Kim Young-sam wrote, “Here I am with the staff who even get in the way of me taking a photo alone with Jae-suk hyung~ ^^ When he visited before, he took a photo with every single staff member one by one, so this time I felt bad asking him... I said only a group photo would be possible... and the staff went wild. Seriously, hyung is not on a human level. Yoo-neu-nim~ ^^ Thank you, as always.”

In the released photo, Yoo Jae-suk stands side by side with Kim Young-sam and several employees of Kim’s dental clinic, smiling brightly. Yoo Jae-suk looks toward the camera with his signature friendly, cheerful expression, creating a warm atmosphere. Kim Young-sam also catches the eye as he poses beside Yoo Jae-suk with a bright expression.

Yoo Jae-suk’s unassuming way of looking after those around him with such care, despite being a celebrity, is heartwarming once again. Kim Young-sam also expressed his exceptional respect for Yoo Jae-suk’s thoughtfulness, saying, “You’re not on a human level.”

Kim Young-sam made his debut as a comedian in the 16th open-recruitment class at the Korean Broadcasting System (KBS) in 2001 and worked in the field. He later studied dentistry and switched careers to become a dentist.

After making his debut in 1991 as a member of the seventh open-recruitment class at the first KBS College Comedy Festival, Yoo Jae-suk grew into one of the country’s leading MCs through various programs, including Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)’s Infinite Challenge, Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)’s Running Man, and MBC’s Hangout with Yoo.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.