[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Actor Kim Myung-min revealed that he was once taken to a police station for soliciting customers while working part-time during college.

On the 18th, Kim Myung-min appeared on tvN’s You Quiz on the Block as a variety-show guest for the first time in 30 years since his debut.

Kim Myung-min said, “I worked part-time at a ski-wear store during college,” adding, “I’ve often heard since way back that I’d be successful if I became a con artist. I made full use of my trustworthy-sounding voice and my neutral-looking face.”

He went on to explain what things were like at the time: “Competition among ski-wear stores was fierce. Our shop was in the basement, so we were at a disadvantage. We did a lot of soliciting. Touts usually have their own assigned areas. If you cross into someone else’s, a fight breaks out.” He said he had eagerly tried to bring in a customer: “One customer came walking right toward me, but none of the others tried to solicit them. I thought, ‘The senior guys are giving me a chance.’”

Kim Myung-min said, “They looked me up and down, grabbed my wrist, and said, ‘You’re soliciting me,’ then dragged me off somewhere. The senior touts in front of me parted like the Red Sea and greeted them.”

“They were the police station chief,” he explained. “I’d been soliciting customers on the sly, but I was doing it so openly that they took me away.”

Kim Myung-min said, “I was there for a night and two days. I was transferred from a police substation to the police station. The owner sent me fried chicken as an outside meal, and I’ll never forget it being passed to me through the bars. It was on a whole different level from chicken you eat outside.” His remark prompted laughter.

Kim Myung-min added, “The owner held my hand tightly and said, ‘Don’t worry. These things happen in life. Time passes quickly.’ The night and two days went by in no time. I went through summary proceedings, paid 35,000 won, and was released.”

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.