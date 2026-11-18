[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Actress Jung Yeon Joo drew attention when she appeared at an official event for the first time in a while looking so much thinner that she was almost unrecognizable.

Jung Yeon Joo attended the press screening and press conference for the film 'Layover Hotel' at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, on the 13th.

That day, Jung Yeon Joo created a composed look with her short bob and black dress. Her more mature appearance caught the eye, contrasting with the lively image she had shown on 'SNL Korea.'

Her cheeks in particular looked noticeably less full than before, and her gaunt appearance drew attention. Photos showing Jung Yeon Joo after her weight loss were shared one after another on online communities and social media.

Jung Yeon Joo had appeared from time to time in short films and other projects, but rarely appeared in public, so her latest public appearance in a long time drew attention.

People who saw the photos reacted with comments such as, "She's lost so much weight I can hardly recognize her," "She hadn't been seen for so long—I hope she wasn't sick," "Maybe she lost weight for a role," and "She'd look pretty if she gained just a little more weight."

Born in 1990, Jung Yeon Joo earned recognition for her acting from early in her career, winning the Best Actress award at the Clermont-Ferrand International Short Film Festival for the 2012 independent film 'The Guest.'

She later appeared in the dramas 'Dream High 2,' 'Princess Aurora,' 'A Witch's Love,' 'SNL Korea,' 'Seonam Girls High School Investigators,' 'Room No. 9' and 'Forest,' as well as the films 'C'est Si Bon,' 'Alice: Boy from Wonderland,' 'I Can Speak,' 'Baby and I,' 'The Accidental Detective 2: In Action' and 'Late Summer.' Her film 'Layover Hotel' is set to open on the 25th.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.