[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Seungri, a former member of BigBang, drew attention when he appeared at the airport with his pregnant wife.

According to industry sources on the 18th, Seungri arrived in South Korea with his wife that night through Incheon International Airport. The two arrived in Korea on a flight from Hong Kong.

That day, Seungri appeared at the airport with his face concealed as much as possible. He pulled the hood of a gray hoodie low over a black beanie and wore a mask to cover his face.

He walked, pulling a silver suitcase in one hand and another suitcase topped with a luxury tote bag in the other. Seungri walked a step ahead of his wife, keeping an eye on his surroundings.

When more reporters than expected gathered at the scene, Seungri appeared somewhat wary. He asked, “Are you filming us? Where are you from?” seeking to identify the reporters. Later, as he walked ahead of his pregnant wife, Seungri tried to stop them from filming, saying, “Didn’t you get all the footage of me coming out already? Please stop filming here.”

Meanwhile, Seungri was implicated in the so-called “Burning Sun scandal” in 2019, left BigBang, and halted his activities in the entertainment industry.

According to a report by Ilgan Sports on the 28th of last month, Seungri is currently legally married to a non-celebrity woman in her 20s. His wife is pregnant and is due to give birth early next year.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.