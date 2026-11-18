[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Actor Kim Myung-min opened up about how he once decided to emigrate after hearing that extreme stress during his wife's pregnancy had even slowed the fetus's growth.

The episode aired on the 18th, with Kim Myung-min appearing as a guest on tvN's You Quiz on the Block, marking his first-ever appearance as a variety-show guest, 30 years after his debut.

That day, Kim shared how he was cast as the lead in an MBC Monday-Tuesday drama in 2000, won an acting award for best new actor, and then shifted his career to films. “At the time, they said, ‘You’re not a TV actor anymore; you’re a film actor. Why would an actor try to do TV?’ After that, I only did films,” Kim said.

But after an accident while filming a stunt scene left him hospitalized for three months, the films he was due to appear in also fell through one after another. He opened up about blaming himself and going through a difficult time after three years without any notable success.

“My wife was pregnant at the time, and the doctor called me aside and said, ‘Is there anything causing the expectant mother a lot of stress? The fetus should be growing over a period of about two weeks, but there’s no change in its growth rate.’ I didn’t let on, but my wife was having an even harder time,” Kim said.

“That’s when I decided, ‘Let’s leave.’ I sold the house and got rid of everything in Korea,” Kim said. “I thought I could be more successful in business than as an entertainer or an actor.”

Then Kim received a phone call. It was from the director of KBS’s Immortal Admiral Yi Sun-sin. Kim had turned down the project several times, but after his wife safely gave birth, she said, “Maybe the baby brought Dad a gift by being born.” Her words led him to decide to take on the role of Admiral Yi Sun-sin before leaving. Kim ultimately played Yi Sun-sin, and the series went on to become one of his signature works.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.