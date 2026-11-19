[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Singer Hye Eun-yi wept as she recalled the time after her divorce when she could not see her young daughter.

On the 18th, Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN)’s Dongchimi released a video titled “The Story Behind Hye Eun-yi Breaking Down in Tears Over Her Young Daughter’s Question After Divorce.”

In the video, Hye Eun-yi opened up about her life, saying, “I’ve been through so many difficult things and lived through so much hardship. I’ve truly lived a turbulent life.”

Hye Eun-yi said, “I got married, and before I’d even been married for a year, I found myself facing divorce. There was a back-and-forth over whether I would be given the child, and in the end I filed a lawsuit.”

She said she had even gone to court over custody in an effort to bring her daughter home. “The other side said cruel things to my young daughter, like, ‘You can’t see your mom’ and ‘You’ll get in trouble if you meet your mom,’” she confided.

She went on, “My daughter would always ask me, ‘At what age will I be able to ride the bus by myself?’ When I asked her why she was asking that, she said, ‘Then I’ll be able to go see Mom,’” she recounted.

The young daughter’s concern about when she would be old enough to ride the bus alone so she could see her mother was heartbreaking.

Hye Eun-yi also became choked up, saying, “When we met during the day and it was time to part, my daughter would say, ‘Mom, you go first. I’ll leave after I watch you go.’”

Hye Eun-yi became choked up, saying, “When we met during the day and it was time to part, my daughter would say, ‘Mom, you go first. I’ll leave after I watch you go.’”

Kim Yong-man, who heard this, said sadly, “Usually the child leaves first and the mother watches, but it was the other way around.” Hye Eun-yi’s eyes welled up as she pictured her young daughter left alone, watching her leave.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.