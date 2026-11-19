[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Rapper Yang Hong-won has been embroiled in controversy over affair allegations, and his cryptic social media posts and new song lyrics are once again drawing attention.

On the 18th, Yang Hong-won posted a short video to his account along with the words, "CEO Yang is heading to work. You f***ers."

In the video, Yang Hong-won can be seen traveling somewhere in his imported car. In particular, he drew attention by showing his unrestrained daily life, including smoking while holding the steering wheel.

On the previous day, the 17th, Yang Hong-won also drew attention by leaving a cryptic post that read, "No one will know what it feels like to lose your family." The post also promoted his new song, "Edenmate (EDENMATE+)."

The lyrics of the newly released song also drew attention. The song includes lines such as, "I can't sleep; I don't feel like falling asleep / I don't want to be the first to ask what everyone's doing tonight / Now I have to go alone, something I knew even in my dreams / Once again, on the third night, now I have to live a day," and, "Three beauties, four mistakes, I should just throw away these ties / Even if you miss me, hold back; don't die, you have to live too."

The lyrics, which evoke the sense of loss and loneliness of someone who has lost their family, continued to draw interest from online users. With the affair allegations sparking controversy recently, the release of Yang Hong-won's post about his feelings and his new song's lyrics has prompted even more varied interpretations. However, it has not been confirmed whether the lyrics directly refer to the current situation.

Yang Hong-won previously married former model Won Hyeon-ju on the 18th of last month. The two married after dating for eight years, and news that they had welcomed a daughter in 2024 also drew many congratulations. More recently, Yang has shared his daily life raising their daughter and connected with the public through a YouTube channel.

However, the affair allegations surfaced just five days after the wedding, causing a stir. The person who made the allegations claimed that Yang Hong-won had previously gone to a motel with another woman. His agency acknowledged that Yang had gone to the motel but said there had been no intimate conduct.

Yang Hong-won and the woman in question are reportedly each said to have filed a complaint against the person who made the allegations: Yang on suspicion of blackmail, and the woman on suspicion of violating the anti-stalking law and defamation by stating false facts. As the parties involved have taken differing positions on the allegations, the controversy has escalated into a legal dispute.

Changes to his wife Won Hyeon-ju's social media also drew attention. Won deleted all the photos of Yang Hong-won and their daughter that she had posted on her account and unfollowed Yang's account. Yang has also deleted all photos related to Won.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.