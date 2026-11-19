[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Choi Jun-hee, the daughter of late actress Choi Jin-sil and an influencer, drew laughs after sharing a fun glimpse of newlywed life with her husband.

On the 18th, Choi Jun-hee posted a short video on social media with the caption, “I dyed his grays in the spirit of respecting the elderly... I’m maintaining my husband.”

In the video, Choi Jun-hee’s husband has hair dye applied to his hair, is shirtless, and is busy washing dishes. Watching him wash dishes at her leisure, Choi joked, “If you marry someone 11 years younger, doing the dishes is part of the standard package,” drawing laughs.

Choi Jun-hee said she has long personally managed her husband’s appearance, from dermatologist visits and nose surgery to weight loss, finding a regular hair salon, and changing his clothing style. Last October, she also drew attention by sharing before-and-after photos of his rhinoplasty, writing, “The things I got my hubby to do best... 1. Take him to the dermatologist with me. 2. Get him to have nose surgery. 3. Make him lose weight. 4. Get him to stick with a hair salon. 5. Change his clothing style. Dressing up my avatar however I want.” This time, too, she shared a glimpse of their daily life with the witty phrase “husband maintenance,” creating the affectionate atmosphere of newlyweds.

Meanwhile, Choi Jun-hee was born in 2003 and is the daughter of the late Choi Jin-sil and the late Cho Sung-min, a former baseball player. She married a non-celebrity 11 years her senior last May and received many congratulations. She connects with the public by sharing her married life and everyday moments on social media.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.