[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Singer Kang Susie, whose activities had been quiet for some time, made an appearance for the first time in a while.

Actress Ha Hee-ra posted several photos on the 18th along with the message, “Thank you...!!! Precious people... With all my love.”

The photos showed acquaintances visiting the theater to support Ha Hee-ra and Choi Soo-jong, who are appearing in the play “Love Letters.” Students from the Department of Acting and Arts at SoongEui Women's College, where Ha teaches, were also there, along with Kang Susie.

Kang Susie's recent sighting in public, the first in a while, drew attention. Dressed casually with a hat pulled down over her head, she still had a girlish smile and a pure, elegant air.

Kang Susie's YouTube channel, “Kang Susie TV: Living, Loving, Learning,” has not uploaded anything for more than five months; its most recent video was released this past June. She has also not posted anything notable on social media since September.

Her upbeat recent news delighted fans who had not heard from Kang Susie in a while.

Kang Susie married a dentist in 2001 and welcomed a daughter, but divorced in 2006. She remarried comedian Kim Gook-jin in 2018.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.