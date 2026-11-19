[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Actor Hwang Seok-jeong opened up about the difficult period she went through with OCD and depression, and expressed her deep affection for her dog.

On the 18th, TV CHOSUN's 'Jaranghal Gae' featured Hwang Seok-jeong appearing with her dog Hum and sharing a glimpse of their special daily life.

Hwang appeared with her dog Hum, a Swiss White Shepherd.

“I had OCD too, and my depression was so severe that I felt I couldn't do anything,” she said, describing the difficult time she went through. She added, “As long as I have Hum, no matter how bad things get, I feel like everything falls into place. Even just sitting quietly is comforting,” expressing her affection for her dog.

“When we go swimming and take walks together, he’s happy all day,” Hwang said. She added, “Hum is always happy and always smiling, so seeing him is healing,” sharing the comfort she gets from him. Hwang went on to say, “He’s my benefactor. My benefactor dog,” conveying how much strength and comfort her life with her dog gives her in a moving moment.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.