[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] TV personality Seo Dong-joo bragged that her dog understands two languages: English and Korean.

On the 18th, Seo Dong-joo appeared with her dog, Lea, on TV CHOSUN's “A Dog to Brag About.”

That day, Seo introduced Lea, a Chihuahua mix, explaining, “I adopted Lea when I was living in San Francisco. Lea was born on the streets of Los Angeles (LA), in the U.S. I brought Lea home from an animal shelter when she was still a puppy.”

Seo Dong-joo introduced the dog as “U.S.-educated.” When she said “sit” to her pet, it immediately sat down, drawing attention.

She bragged, “When I lived in San Francisco, I sent the dog to a kindergarten that cost 100,000 won a day. Not just anyone can get in, and you have to go through as many as three interviews. It took lots of classes and etiquette lessons, and has grown up to be a well-mannered pup.”

Seo Dong-joo added that her dog was bilingual. “When it first came back from living in the U.S., it only knew English. When people in Korea said ‘sit’ or ‘paw,’ it would tilt its head and not understand. But now it has learned, and understands when spoken to in Korean or English.”

They then put the dog's bilingualism to the test. Seo Dong-joo said “shake” while taking the dog's paw and shaking it. The MCs watching pointed out, “It looks like Dong-joo was the one doing the shaking.”

Seo Dong-joo then gestured while saying “nose” (meaning “nose”), prompting the other cast members to suspect that the dog was responding to the gesture rather than the English word, drawing laughs.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.