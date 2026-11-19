[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Actress Kim Ye-won candidly admitted that she had undergone rhinoplasty.

On the 18th, Kim Ye-won appeared as a guest on the YouTube channel “Noback Tak Jae-hoon.”

That day, Tak Jae-hoon asked Kim Ye-won, whom he was meeting for the first time in three years, “It seems like something about your face has changed a little.” Kim Ye-won asked, “Where?” and Tak Jae-hoon replied, “Even your nose, a little,” commenting on her changed appearance.

Kim Ye-won then candidly admitted that she had had it raised a little, confirming that she had undergone rhinoplasty. She added, “I had it raised just a tiny bit, so it probably won’t be noticeable,” and lamented, “Shin Gyu-jin noticed right away.” Shin Gyu-jin honestly replied, “It was a little noticeable at first,” drawing laughter.

Explaining why she had rhinoplasty, Kim Ye-won said, “I wanted to look a little more mature,” adding that she had decided to undergo surgery because she wanted to transform her image and look more mature.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.