[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyun] Broadcaster Choi Dong-seok has won a partial victory in an appeal in his suit seeking damages from A, an acquaintance of his ex-wife Park Ji-yoon, for allegedly having an affair with her. Now Park, who had kept silent, has stepped forward with a lengthy statement of her own.

On the 19th, Park Ji-yoon posted the full text of a statement written across several images on social media (SNS), saying, “I can’t fit everything into a single post, so I’m sharing my position this way.”

In her statement, Park directly rebutted claims about her relationship with A, a male acquaintance who was at the center of the appellate ruling.

She claimed, “The acquaintance Choi Dong-seok identified as someone who had an affair with me is a sexual minority (a gay man) with a common-law spouse. Choi also knew this well, and we were close enough that the two of them exchanged messages privately.”

She continued, “I have endured this despite feeling wronged because I couldn’t forcibly out my acquaintance.” She added, “The trip to the United States was also simply an opportunity to meet a couple of acquaintances who lived at a stopover destination while I was traveling with my female friends. It is hard to accept the appellate court’s ruling that singled out one member of a same-sex couple and viewed it as an affair.”

She also revealed details of the divorce and financial conflicts. Park claimed, “I covered most of our living expenses from the start of the marriage, and the income gap turned into pathological jealousy, so I left home with the children in October 2023.” She added, “At the first trial in the divorce case, the court ruled that I had to pay Choi more than 1.5 billion won in property division. When I appealed, Choi pressured our daughter, saying, ‘I’ll give you 60 million won, so persuade your mother to drop the appeal.’”

She also said that her older daughter is currently refusing visitation with her father, and claimed that she has received no child support or education expenses since the divorce proceedings began.

Earlier, on the 16th, the family division appellate panel of the Jeju District Court ruled partly in favor of Choi Dong-seok in his damages suit against A, ordering A to pay 30 million won in compensation for emotional distress.

In January 2025, the court of first instance dismissed the claim against Park and rejected the claim against A. But the ruling was reversed on appeal, which proceeded with A as the sole defendant and Park excluded as a party.

The two, who were KBS announcers in the same 30th cohort, married in 2009 and have a son and a daughter. Since announcing their separation in October 2023, they have continued to engage in intense legal battles over divorce, property division, and lawsuits accusing each other’s partners of having affairs.

▶ Full text of Park Ji-yoon’s SNS post follows

Full text of Park Ji-yoon’s statement. Appellate ruling: Did I have an affair with a sexual minority? Is that realistically possible?

In the first trial of the lawsuit in which Choi Dong-seok claimed that my acquaintance, a sexual minority, and I had an affair, the claim against me was dismissed because the court deemed it procedurally improper. The claim against my acquaintance, whom Choi accused of having an affair with me, was rejected because the court found that no affair had taken place. In other words, we won and did not appeal. Choi had filed suit over the same-sex couple he identified as the parties to an affair with me, exploiting the fact that I could not publicly say that they were gay. After losing at the first trial, where the court found there had been no adultery, he immediately appealed.

However, Choi Dong-seok won a partial victory in the second trial, the appeal. The appeal proceeded between my acquaintance and Choi, so I was not a party to the suit and had no opportunity to obtain the written judgment. I could not respond for several days. Yesterday, I wondered what on earth this meant and looked into it. The ruling said that taking a two-night, three-day trip with a same-sex couple, visiting their home, and watching a movie constituted an affair. It said that we had watched the then-popular Netflix movie 365 together, and that while the conduct did not amount to adultery, it could be viewed as an affair by separating one member of the same-sex couple from the other. I believe this view comes from a refusal to recognize homosexuality itself and from the assumption that sexual minorities can suddenly change and have affairs with people of the opposite sex. I think that could be somewhat insulting to people with different sexual orientations.

I did not think of the acquaintance I watched Netflix with as a man. He also has a common-law spouse and has never once thought of me as a woman, from the time we first met, when he was 19 years younger than me. There was obviously no way this could be an affair. I treated him just as I would a woman. Most of our trip was spent talking about things female friends normally discuss, such as praising male actors and their clothes, and sometimes him comforting me when I was down about my decision to divorce.

The media portray me as if I had gone on a trip alone with a male friend. But on my 2022 trip to the United States, I flew there with one female friend and was joined by two other female friends who were already in the country. The trip was not to meet the same-sex couple. Our families were so close that it would have been strange not to see them, since they lived at a stopover destination, so we simply spent part of the trip with them.

If you have actually spent time with my acquaintance and his partner, or have friends in similar circumstances, you would never think they could have an affair with someone of the opposite sex. That is why the two female friends who traveled to the United States with me knew that my acquaintance and I were together and even shared meals with us; they saw no problem with it at all. I am a public figure. If there had been anything potentially problematic about my behavior, I would not have visited their home during the trip, shared it on SNS, or filmed it with the intention of including the itinerary on YouTube, no matter how close an acquaintance they were.

The truth is that Choi Dong-seok knew my acquaintance and his common-law spouse well, and also knew that they had a different sexual orientation. Choi and my acquaintance were close enough to exchange messages one-on-one on KaTalk. The three of us—my acquaintance and his spouse, Choi, and me—used to share meals and visit each other’s homes when they were in the United States. We were even close enough to travel together with our children, so I considered them especially close friends. That is why I was so bewildered when I was first sued for having an affair. But because I could not bring myself to forcibly out my acquaintance, and because this was a family matter, I endured the injustice again and again, hoping to keep even one line out of the news for the sake of the children. This is the first time I have spoken directly about Choi and my lawsuit since we began living apart in 2023 and I filed for divorce. But I am now growing tired of Choi’s media tactics.

Until now, at my lawyers’ recommendation and in keeping with my own convictions, I chose not to discuss my personal divorce or the matters being tried in court. But if all the speculation and misunderstandings bring my broadcasting career to a halt and leave my children and me with no clear way forward, I believe I have to speak out.

From the beginning of our marriage, I covered almost all of our living expenses and built our assets with my advertising and business income. Choi Dong-seok spent most of his income on his own living expenses, and some of it on paying off a mortgage on his parents’ home. That was something I accepted. I thought an income gap was not a problem if we both accepted it, so I simply worked hard and lived diligently. That is how I came to be nicknamed “Desire Ajumma.” At times I disliked how relentless I seemed, but I felt I had to accept it if it was a consequence of the marriage I had chosen. But before long, the income gap came to be framed as an inferiority complex and pathological jealousy. Choi naturally tried to portray me as an unfaithful woman and deny that he was pathologically jealous, but I could no longer endure it. So in October 2023, I left home with the children. I had already discussed it with my older child.

But a few months later, while the divorce case was still underway, I saw with my own eyes that Choi Dong-seok was involved with another woman at the home where our family had lived together. I also saw them going back and forth between each other’s homes. Of course, they may have started dating after we separated. But he posted suggestive messages on SNS, seemingly hinting that he wanted me to find out, and then appeared on a variety show and cried, saying he had been divorced. Since I had no way of knowing when they began seeing each other, I filed a suit against the woman for having an affair so the court could decide. The court did not find Choi’s alleged affair partner liable, saying it could not determine whether the affair took place before or after I left home. So I did not pursue the case any further.

At the first trial of the divorce case, the court ruled that I had to pay Choi Dong-seok more than 1.5 billion won in property division. Since I would have to give him nearly all of my cash assets, I had no choice but to appeal if I was to see the children through their education. Choi then texted our daughter and pressured her to persuade her mother to drop the appeal, saying he would give her 60 million won from the money he would receive in the property division. When our daughter took my side, he blocked her on SNS, where they had followed each other. Our older daughter has now refused to see her father for two months and is not having visitation with him.

Some people may misunderstand this and think I have little money compared with what I earned in the past. But since the divorce proceedings began, I have not received any child support or education expenses, and my advertising and group-buying income has also fallen considerably because of the other party’s media tactics. I have also turned down every broadcast appearance about the divorce. Thanks to the many people who have supported and trusted me, I film a Netflix variety show every year, but that has been nowhere near enough to support the children and me entirely on my own for more than three years, especially with the children wanting to attend international schools.

I no longer care about my own reputation alone. I just want to live with my head held high as the children’s mother, and to help them have the life they want. I am sharing the truth this way for those who have been concerned about me.

I am truly sorry for causing a stir over our family matters. Thank you for reading this long statement.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.