[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyeon] Actress and venture company CEO Koo Hye-sun has strengthened her standing as an inventor and entrepreneur, winning the Innovation Patent Technology Award for a hair roller she developed herself.

On the 19th, Koo said, “I sincerely thank all the people who encourage and support me, giving me the courage to believe that now that I’m in my 40s, it’s just the beginning. I’m also grateful to the reporters who recognize it as an ‘artwork’ and an ‘invention’ despite it being a ‘product,’ and who write articles about it. I’ll become more mature and even more humble.”

Recently, Koo posted several photos along with the message, “My fold-out hair roller, KOOROLL, won the 2026 Innovation Patent Technology Award. I’ll keep my head down and work hard. Victory!”

Koo posed for a commemorative photo holding the plaque for the 2026 Innovation Patent Technology Award. The plaque named Studio Koo Hye-Sun Co., Ltd. as the recipient in the lifestyle and design category, drawing attention.

Inspired by the inconvenience of storing and carrying the hair rollers she regularly used, Koo came up with KOOROLL, a fold-out hair roller. She turned a small everyday inconvenience into an idea and even secured a patent for it. She now heads the venture company Studio Koo Hye-Sun Co., Ltd. and is focused on product development and business expansion.

Made with recyclable, eco-friendly materials, KOOROLL drew industry attention after securing a patent and gaining placement in duty-free shops. However, some people felt that its price of 13,000 won per unit was somewhat high compared with ordinary hair rollers.

Koo appeared on MBN’s Kim Joo-ha’s Day & Night, which aired last July 18, and explained why the handcrafted process and demanding manufacturing steps were reflected in the price: “The product is somewhat expensive, but factory-style production is difficult. Every one is made by hand and has to go through four stages of processing.”

KOOROLL, promoted on the strength of its authenticity and distinctive idea, has translated into tangible business results, selling out online and surpassing 30,000 units in cumulative sales. With repeated sellouts, placement in duty-free shops and now this technology award, attention is turning to Koo’s next steps as she enters a new heyday in her 40s.

Meanwhile, Koo married actor Ahn Jae-hyun in 2016, but the two brought their marriage to an end in 2020 after divorce proceedings and a countersuit.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.