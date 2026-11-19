[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] On KBS2’s The Return of Superman, Haru, son of Shim Hyung-tak, toured his maternal family's business, which boasts a 120-year tradition, while the KCM family's touching honeymoon with all five family members together left a deep impression on viewers.

Episode 644 of The Return of Superman (directed by Kim Young-min), titled “Now, Let’s Head Off Toward Happiness,” aired on Wednesday the 18th. It featured Haru making happy memories with his maternal grandfather in his mother’s hometown of Japan, as well as the KCM family enjoying a honeymoon together as a family of five, bringing smiles to viewers.

Haru, son of Shim Hyung-tak, made special memories with his maternal grandfather in Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan, his mother Saya’s hometown. His grandfather became a tour guide for the day, taking his grandson Haru to various places filled with memories of Saya.

When Haru visited his maternal grandfather’s noodle factory, which boasts a 120-year tradition, he radiated “heir apparent” vibes as he toured the facility, unleashing a wave of cuteness. In front of freshly made noodles, Haru immediately licked his lips and showed a love of noodles befitting a true “noodle spoon.” When his grandfather cooked noodles for him, Haru adorably set out a pot stand with his tiny hands and neatly laid out the spoons, earning praise. He then polished off the dish his grandfather had made with vacuum-cleaner-level noodle slurping, leaving his grandfather proud.

Haru also showed a gourmet’s touch, with a palate just like his mother’s. At his maternal family’s favorite restaurant, he showed remarkable discernment by picking out the most expensive meat, then kicked off gourmet mode by tucking into meat with both hands. He even fearlessly tried beef tongue, which his father Shim Hyung-tak had admitted, “I can’t eat,” and kept exclaiming, “Wow! It’s delicious,” making everyone smile. Haru was so absorbed in eating the beef tongue that he looked ready to bury his nose in the bowl, bringing smiles to viewers’ faces. His maternal grandfather smiled at how Haru’s tastes mirrored Saya’s, saying, “Saya likes beef tongue best, too.”

Above all, Haru’s trip to Japan was especially meaningful because he got to make new memories while following in his mother’s footsteps. He visited the art museum where his parents had gone on dates and spent a happy time with his maternal grandfather at the park where his mother had played as a child. In front of a fountain where people make wishes, his grandfather prayed for his grandson’s health and happiness, saying, “Please let Haru grow up healthy,” which moved viewers. Haru, who looks just like his mother, making precious memories in places filled with her childhood memories, was deeply touching.

Meanwhile, the KCM family enjoyed dreamlike happiness on a honeymoon trip with all five family members together. At the water park, Seo-yeon exclaimed, “This is so much fun!” and was as exuberant as a dolphin in its element. KCM said, “Seeing Seo-yeon smile made me happy,” then joked, “My stamina is another matter,” admitting that he was happily exhausted and drawing laughs. The charm of “power Teto girl” Seo-yeon also shone as she took on the challenge of making her first friend from another country while abroad. Even in an unfamiliar situation where communication was difficult, she bravely introduced herself, saying, “My name is Seo-yeon,” and soon settled in and began communicating with her foreign teachers and friends. Watching this, KCM said, “It’s moving to see her try to communicate even when it’s hard to understand each other,” then cheered, “Good job, Kang Seo-yeon!” proudly praising her effort.

The KCM family’s honeymoon became even more special through heartfelt expressions of affection for one another. After her father was revealed to the public, eldest daughter Su-yeon spoke candidly, saying, “I feel relieved. I was proud of Dad.” She also gave her mother, who had decided to start working, her support, saying, “I think it’s great that Mom is starting work.” Her mother, Bang Yewon, was encouraged by her eldest daughter, who had always been a reliable source of support, and vowed, “Mom needs to work even harder. Mom and Dad will do better.”

Toward the end of the trip, the KCM family wrote their wishes for the family’s happiness and health on their individual wish locks, reaffirming their affection for one another. Seo-yeon also brought smiles by expressing her love for her parents, saying, “I like Mom and Dad the most.” KCM conveyed how precious their time together was, saying, “A dreamlike trip with all five of us together.” As the wishes written on the locks by KCM, his wife and even eldest daughter Su-yeon all came down to the family’s happiness and health, the honeymoon of the couple in their 15th year of marriage came to a close as an even more meaningful trip, shared with their three children.

KBS 2TV’s The Return of Superman airs every Wednesday at 8:30 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.