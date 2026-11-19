Photo: YouTube screenshot

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Seungri, formerly of the group BigBang, arrived in South Korea with his pregnant wife.

The couple arrived at Incheon International Airport on the 18th on a flight from Hong Kong. Seungri, who had covered his face with a black beanie and a light blue mask, appeared to be actively protecting his pregnant wife. He pulled a heavy suitcase with both hands for her, and when reporters crowded around and repeatedly fired their flashes, he also tried to stop them, saying, “Please stop taking pictures here.”

Netizens worried about the shock the child might feel given Seungri's past actions, saying, “I'm worried about the child,” “To think my dad is Burning Sun,” and “What if the day comes when the child searches for articles about their dad...” Some also expressed concern about the excessive attention being directed at his non-celebrity wife, saying, “Even if it's Seungri, shouldn't a pregnant woman be protected?” and “She's an ordinary person, so his wife should be protected.”

Seungri debuted with BigBang in 2006 and became hugely popular, but in 2019 he was identified as a key figure in the Burning Sun scandal, left the group, and retired from the entertainment industry. He was convicted on nine charges, including prostitution, procuring prostitution, violating the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Sexual Crimes, habitual gambling, violating the Foreign Exchange Transactions Act, violating the Food Sanitation Act, occupational embezzlement, violating the Act on the Aggravated Punishment, etc. of Specific Economic Crimes, and instigating special assault. He was sentenced to one year and six months in prison, served his sentence, and was released on February 9, 2023.

In August, he was accused of threatening and assaulting another customer while holding a bottle of soju at a restaurant in Seoul's Gangnam District. Seungri's side countered that it was true he had picked up the bottle while refusing a heavily intoxicated patron's repeated requests to join them, but that he had neither swung it nor hit anyone. It also said the claim that he had mobilized gang members to threaten someone was completely baseless.

Seungri later registered his marriage to a non-celebrity woman in her 20s, and the two became legally married. They are expecting a son in January next year. The couple set up their newlywed home in Seoul's Gangnam District.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.