[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Singer Lee Hyori showed her unwavering loyalty by looking after Fin.K.L’s youngest member, Sung Yu-ri, who began preparing for her return to the entertainment industry after her husband’s acquittal was finalized.

On the 18th, Lee Hyori shared a warm photo of herself with Sung Yu-ri, taken at an album cover shoot.

In behind-the-scenes shots taken in a dressing room with costumes hanging in the background, the two wore coordinated black sleeveless and tube-top outfits with damp, wet-look hair, creating an atmosphere that was both chic and alluring.

Sung Yu-ri leaned against Lee Hyori’s shoulder, gazing at the camera with a finger beneath her lips, while Lee’s supportive gaze as she stayed firmly by her side added warmth to the scene.

At 3 p.m. that same day, Fin.K.L (Lee Hyori, Ock Joo-hyun, Lee Jin, and Sung Yu-ri) also officially launched its social media channels and unveiled group and individual profile photos.

Having announced the resumption of its official activities after 21 years, Fin.K.L plans to connect with fans through a large-scale, long-term project focused on music and performances over roughly two years, through 2028, when the group will mark the 30th anniversary of its debut.

Above all, this move is drawing even more attention because it marks Sung Yu-ri’s full-fledged return to activities. She married former professional golfer Ahn Sung-hyun in 2017, and they have twin daughters. She has effectively put her entertainment career on hold while her husband’s trial was underway.

But the situation changed dramatically when the Second Division of the Supreme Court of Korea, on the 12th, upheld the lower court’s acquittal of Ahn Sung-hyun, who had been indicted on charges of fraud under the Act on the Aggravated Punishment, etc. of Specific Economic Crimes and receiving property in breach of trust.

With the prosecution’s appeal dismissed, Ahn Sung-hyun was fully cleared of all charges and legal jeopardy. Earlier, in January 2024, while the trial was underway, Sung Yu-ri had expressed her heartfelt feelings, saying, “I earnestly pray that the truth about the unfair and difficult things our family is going through will come to light.”

Immediately after her husband’s acquittal became final, Sung Yu-ri quietly shared her joy by liking a post by Ahn Sung-hyun. She also made Fin.K.L’s full-group activities official, putting a long period of hardship behind her and opening a dazzling second act.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.