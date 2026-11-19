[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Can Nam Taehyun, formerly of the group Winner, avoid prison?

The appellate sentencing hearing for Nam Taehyun, who was indicted on charges including violating the Road Traffic Act (drunk driving), will be held on the 19th before the Seoul Western District Court’s 2-2 Criminal Division (Appeals) (Na).

The trial court previously sentenced him to one year in prison and a fine of 1 million won, saying, “Although the defendant has confessed and is remorseful, he drove under the influence again despite having previously received a sentence of a fine or more for drunk driving. He also committed this offense while serving a suspended prison sentence after being sentenced for violating narcotics-control laws, making him highly deserving of criticism.”

Nam Taehyun challenged the court’s ruling and filed an appeal.

At the first hearing in his appeal, held on the 22nd of last month, Nam Taehyun pleaded for leniency, saying, “I managed to find a job with great difficulty and am doing my part, and I’ve completely stopped drinking. I use public transportation and regularly do volunteer work and attend counseling as I try to change my life itself. I won’t let alcohol cloud my judgment or threaten another person’s life and safety. I’ll do my best to live as a member of society. Please take into account the time I’ve spent reflecting on my actions and making an effort.”

In April last year, Nam Taehyun caused an accident while driving under the influence near Dongjak Bridge on Seoul’s Gangbyeonbuk-ro, heading toward Ilsan, when he crashed into the median barrier. At the time, his blood alcohol concentration was 0.122%, well above the 0.08% threshold for license revocation. He was also charged with speeding at 182 km/h in a zone where the speed limit was 80 km/h.

Nam Taehyun had previously received a summary order imposing a 6 million won fine for drunk driving in July 2023. In addition, he was on a suspended sentence of two years for a one-year prison term, handed down in January 2024 on charges of using methamphetamine with his former girlfriend, and consequently faced even greater criticism.

Nam Taehyun debuted with Winner in 2014 but left the group in 2016 and made his debut again with the band South Club.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.