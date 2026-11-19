Photo: Maeva Ghennam's Instagram

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A famous French influencer who was trying to have her lip filler removed to restore her natural appearance suffered severe swelling after the procedure and went to a hospital emergency room.

Her lips swelled so much that her face became difficult to recognize, and she urged caution against excessive cosmetic procedures.

According to local media outlets including Le Parisien, Maeva Ghennam, 28, an influencer from a French reality TV show, said on social media that she had recently experienced a severe allergic reaction after undergoing a procedure to dissolve filler injected into her lips.

She filmed her lips, which had swollen significantly after the procedure, and shared the footage with her followers. Ghennam was reportedly worried ahead of the procedure that she might have an allergic reaction. She had experienced similar symptoms after having her lip filler dissolved in February last year. At the time, she wrote on social media, "I hope I don't have an allergic reaction. I'm really scared."

Fortunately, the swelling gradually subsided. She said she had received an injection from a doctor and taken antihistamines, adding, "The swelling has gone down a lot. I think the swelling in my lips will be almost gone by tomorrow."

Ghennam plans to continue her efforts to return to a more natural look following this experience. In about five months, she plans to have the filler injected into her buttocks removed and to get her eyebrow tattoo removed. She is also considering breast reduction surgery after she finishes breastfeeding. She has stopped getting hair extensions and is focusing on regaining a natural appearance.

She had previously issued warnings about excessive cosmetic procedures. After having her buttock implants removed, she urged fans not to try to emulate the body shape of famous American TV personality Kim Kardashian.

At the time, Ghennam said, "Don't try to have a big butt like Kim Kardashian. Take me as an example," adding, "My butt got so big that it didn't go with my legs. After surgery, my body proportions were off, and it didn't look good."

Hyaluronidase is generally used to dissolve hyaluronic acid fillers. Temporary swelling or inflammation may occur after the procedure, and in rare cases, hypersensitivity or allergic reactions are also possible. If swelling worsens rapidly after the procedure or is accompanied by difficulty breathing or swallowing, seek emergency medical care immediately.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.