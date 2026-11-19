[Sportschosun reporter mj.cho] Academy Award-winning Hollywood actress Jessica Chastain named Jeon Do-yeon one of the best actors alive, revealing her deep admiration for her. She also drew attention by sharing a moment in which she kissed the Blu-ray of Secret Sunshine.

A recently released YouTube feature, Closet Picks, by the American film distributor Criterion shows Jessica Chastain introducing some of her favorite films.

That day, Chastain could not hide her excitement when she spotted the Blu-ray of Secret Sunshine, directed by Lee Chang-dong. “One of my favorite actresses is right here. Jeon Do-yeon—she’s one of the best actresses alive,” she said, expressing her affection for Jeon Do-yeon.

She lavished praise on Jeon Do-yeon’s acting. “The acting Jeon Do-yeon delivers is truly astonishing. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a performance express grief like this,” Chastain said with admiration.

Her assessment of the film itself was also exceptional. She raved about Secret Sunshine, saying, “When it comes to dealing with grief, it’s truly like a masterclass by a master.” She went on to explain that the film explores grief in an unexpected way while delicately showing the reality of a character who has to return to ordinary life.

Chastain also shared her thoughts on the film’s English title, Secret Sunshine. She said she had questioned the title when she first saw the film, then pointed to the use of shadows throughout it and focused on the idea that a secret sunshine exists in the process of exploring grief.

Chastain’s actions also caught attention. As she held the Secret Sunshine Blu-ray case and continued sharing her thoughts on the film, she was even seen kissing the case.

Released in 2007, Secret Sunshine tells the story of Shin-ae, who moves to Miryang with her son after losing her husband and then experiences another tragedy. Jeon Do-yeon was recognized as an internationally acclaimed actress after winning Best Actress at the 60th Cannes Film Festival for her powerful performance in the film.

Jessica Chastain is one of Hollywood’s leading actresses, having appeared in films including Interstellar, Zero Dark Thirty, The Help and Miss Sloane. She won the Academy Award for Best Actress in 2022 for The Eyes of Tammy Faye at the 94th Academy Awards.

Reporter mj.cho mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.