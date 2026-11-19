[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Global K-pop group ALPHA DRIVE ONE (ALD1) will make its official debut in Japan on January 27, 2027.

Their first Japanese single, 'Youth Alliance,' features three tracks, including 'Akatsuki,' their first original Japanese song and title track, as well as Japanese-language versions of 'Saturday Night' and 'OMG!'

'Akatsuki' captures the feelings of youth: even in unfinished moments spent wavering amid uncertainty, they support one another, take things one step at a time, and seek to create a tomorrow of their own.

'OMG!' was the title track of the prologue single 'No School Tomorrow' and was widely loved for its addictive melody and upbeat atmosphere, prompting interest in what new appeal the Japanese-language version will offer.

ALD1 has already made a powerful impression with its second mini album, 'UNBREAKABLE : 少年BEAST,' earning Gold certification under the Recording Industry Association of Japan (RIAJ) Gold Disc Certification and reaching No. 2 on the Oricon Daily Album Ranking. The group has also enjoyed great popularity, selling out around 25,000 seats across its three-date Yokohama fan concert tour and appearing on major programs such as 'CDTV Live! Live!' and 'M:ZINE,' as well as at the global music festival 'Mynavi Presents The Performance.'

Having swept the rookie awards at major ceremonies at home and abroad and established itself as the rookie group representing the year, ALD1 is generating growing anticipation for the good news of its success in Japan.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.