[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] The collaboration between 2NE1's CL and Teddy Park is finally being unveiled.

On the 18th and 19th, a music video teaser and tracklist poster for CL's new digital single 'ICONIK' were released through official accounts.

The released teaser video shows CL with both arms raised among people who have gathered in the middle of a ruined castle site as if worshipping something. The vivid contrast of red, black, and white adds to the striking impression.

The tracklist poster catches the eye with bold visuals featuring snake imagery. Both the title track 'ICONIK' and the B-side 'Say It to My Face' feature contributions from Teddy Park, who has worked with CL and 2NE1 on their music, the producers at The Black Label, and Bailey, a member of ALLDAY PROJECT, raising expectations.

'ICONIK' will be released at 6 p.m. on the 20th.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.