The 17th Korea Popular Culture and Arts Awards were held on the 29th at Haeoreum Grand Theater, National Theater of Korea, in Jangchung-dong, Jung-gu, Seoul. Film director Jang Hang-jun, recipient of a Presidential

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyun] Jang Hang-jun, whose film The King's Warden drew around 17 million moviegoers, brings plenty of laughs as, following his self-touted good deed of generously paying incentives, his recent hair transplant at the front of his head is also revealed.

SBS variety show 'Master Jang Hang-jun' (directed by Lee Dong-won and Gam Yu-min, written by Kim Myeong-jeong, and co-produced by Contents Lab VIVO) features secret auditions to cast top actors in Jang Hang-jun's autobiographical film, also titled 'Master Jang Hang-jun.' Sometimes pathetic and sometimes servile, yet more dazzling than anyone, the master filmmaker's lively talk show, full of witty back-and-forth banter with the stars, is bringing laughs.

'Master Jang Hang-jun' episode 6, airing today (the 19th), features actors Lee Joon-hyuk and Jung Man-sik, pillars of Chungmuro. In the episode, Lee Joon-hyuk reveals that he received an incentive for The Man Who Lives with the King, sending the master's spirits soaring.

Lee Joon-hyuk expresses his gratitude to Jang Hang-jun, saying, “I received an incentive for appearing in The Man Who Lives with the King.” Jang, as if waiting for the cue, launches into a string of self-praising anecdotes, saying, “I got messages from actors and crew members saying they received incentives that exceeded their expectations.” He adds, “I heard one actor received five times the expected amount,” then proudly declares, “I'm not saying we should share money we don't have; I'm saying we should share the money we've earned,” drawing laughs.

At news of Jang Hang-jun's generous incentive payout, Jung Man-sik jumps to his feet and gives him a standing ovation. He heaps praise on him, saying, “As expected of a master! Wonderful.” The audition, held ahead of casting the lead for Jang Hang-jun's next project, instantly turns into a “Jang Hang-jun fan club,” prompting peals of laughter.

Meanwhile, Jang Hang-jun's changed appearance after the success of The Man Who Lives with the King also comes under scrutiny. When Lee Joon-hyuk reveals, “He's the same on the inside, but his outer shell(?) has changed. It feels like someone else's hands have been at work,” Kim Poong adds, “You recently had hair implanted at the front,” bringing up Jang's hair transplant and sending everyone into fits of laughter.

Jang Hang-jun responds cheekily, “If you need a hair transplant, let me know,” setting off more laughter. The master's swaggering banter, as he busily offers hair-transplant consultations (?) on top of incentives, is reportedly keeping the laughs coming.

Jang Hang-jun's self-touted good deed, which earned him a standing ovation for his generous incentives, can be seen in episode 6 of 'Master Jang Hang-jun.'

Meanwhile, episode 6 of 'Master Jang Hang-jun,' the cinematic talk-variety show presented by SBS, airs today (the 19th) at 9 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.