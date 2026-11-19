[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actor Hwang Jung-eum has drawn attention after sharing an update on an outing, featuring an awkward smile.

On the 18th, Hwang Jung-eum posted several photos showing how she has been lately on her account, along with the brief caption, “A smile isn’t really a smile.”

In the photos, Hwang Jung-eum is seen heading out in the cold in a yellow puffer jacket with a standout ribbon detail at the waist, paired with a hat adorned with pearl embellishments. As she hurried along, seemingly trying to escape the biting weather, her smile toward the camera looked somewhat stiff, catching the attention of those who saw it.

The post has drawn even more attention as it coincides with the aftereffects of the procedure she had spoken about earlier.

Hwang Jung-eum recently candidly revealed on her YouTube channel that she had undergone a thread-lifting procedure, saying, “I turn into the Joker when I smile. My expressions look awkward,” and sharing how difficult it had been.

She appears to have made light of the fact that natural expressions have yet to return following the procedure.

Hwang Jung-eum married businessman Lee Young-don in 2016, and they have two sons together, but the couple divorced in 2024, eight years into their marriage.

Since the divorce, she has been raising her two sons on her own and actively engaging with the public through various channels, including television and YouTube.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.